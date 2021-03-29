HawkeyeReport - Barta announces major gift to Iowa athletics

As Gary Barta listed the team and individual success being had by the winter and spring Iowa athletics teams, the Iowa athletic director also highlighted a major gift from Will and Renee Moon that was announced on Monday morning.

Barta discusses the major gift and the relationship that was built over the years to make that possible.

Thanks everybody for giving me a few minutes. Before I get started, driving in this morning, I don't have any details but hearing two students passed away at Iowa State in a rowing accident this past weekend, our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this tragedy.



Starting spring football, I look at this as our first chapter post COVID sports. Not that it's over, but hopefully we have a chance to turn the page. Want to commend Kirk and his team on their season in 2020 especially given the circumstances. We have a path forward with the Big Ten for fans to return to Kinnick Stadium this year. Currently at 50% capacity for spring sports, rooting for 100% for the fall, but nothing finalized yet.



Looking at this winter, Lisa Bluder and her team, Fran McCaffery and his team, Luka Garza, Caitlin Clark, and then Tom Brands and his team winning a national championship, Spencer Lee winning the Hodge Trophy for the second straight year, just incredibly great things going on. Our field hockey team is ranked No. 2, our track team won a Big Ten championship, our women's gymnastics won a Big Ten championship. Great things going on here.



Looking at today's release, the Moon family has made an endowment for our head football coaching position and so grateful for their ongoing support. Going forward, Kirk Ferentz and every football coach will carry the title of the University of Iowa Moon Family Head Football Coach. We've had a few of those announcements over the years. Just a few weeks ago, Sue Beckwith endowed women's basketball coaching position and Tippie Family endowed the athletic director role. So grateful for the incredible support. We put out a written release and a video release to recognize the Moon family and celebrate their gift and their passion for Iowa athletics. We appreciate their support and friendship.