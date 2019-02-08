HawkeyeReport.com

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff (CFP), announced today that Gary Barta, University of Iowa Henry B. & Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair, has been appointed to the selection committee by the CFP Management Committee. He will begin a three-year term this spring. Barta replaces Ohio State Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director Gene Smith, who is stepping down after two years of service. Barta was named to the committee by the CFP Management Committee.

“Gene has been an invaluable member of our CFP selection committee,” Hancock said. “As a former football student-athlete, coach and now collegiate administrator, his influence is deeply appreciated. This is a significant time commitment, and we understand Gene’s need to focus on his primary responsibility on campus.”

Hancock added, “I’m delighted that Gary will be joining the committee. He is a highly respected leader in college football and I look forward to him becoming a member of the committee. I know Gary to be a person of excellent judgment and he’ll fit right in.”

“Serving on this committee has been an honor,” Smith said. “Contributing to this great sport is always a privilege, and I will miss the time with my colleagues. It is imperative for me to have 100% focus in helping our new coach with his transition at The Ohio State University this fall.”

Barta is in his 12th year as the director of athletics at the University of Iowa. He serves on the NCAA Division I Council and is currently involved in the NCAA Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering. He is also regularly involved in NACDA (National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics) and LEAD1 (formerly known as the Division IA Athletic Directors Association). Barta was recognized by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) as a 2015-16 Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year. Prior to his appointment at Iowa, he served as director of athletics at the University of Wyoming, senior associate athletics director at the University of Washington, director of athletics development and external relations at Northern Iowa, and associate director of development at North Dakota State. Barta earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication and broadcast journalism from North Dakota State in 1987. He was an option quarterback for Bison football squads that won the NCAA Division II national championships in 1983, 1985, and 1986.

“I’m honored to be invited to work on the CFP selection committee,” Barta said. “I look forward to serving alongside the other 12 committee members. I’ve known many of the people involved for years and know they’re passionate about college football and have all demonstrated character and integrity throughout their careers.”

The CFP Selection Committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games as well as ranking the other top 25 teams. The selection committee meets in-person beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week, leading up to its final selections. For more information on the selection committee, visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com.