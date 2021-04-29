HawkeyeReport - Baumann's path to success

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been on an incredible hot streak, while playing their way into a projected spot in the NCAA Tournament. There have been many contributing factors to the flip in team performance from the first 11 games, but Cam Baumann has been one of the best stories this season.

I was able to sit down and do a phone interview with Cam on Tuesday to talk a little bit about his season on the mound and his path to where he is now.

Despite, being the #3 starter in the Iowa starting rotation, Cam Baumann has been part of the reason why the Iowa Hawkeyes have been able to win 14 of their last 17 games. Baumann has been particularly great over his last five starts and the Hawkeyes have won each of those games, but it has not always been this way for him.



At the beginning of the season Cam Baumann was very similar to the start the team had, in the fact that they both got off to a low start. In Baumann’s first start vs Michigan, he went just three innings, allowing six runs, including a grand slam. His second start vs Ohio State was better, but only went four innings and allowed another home run. “It was hard mentally,” said Baumann, after the Northwestern game, on getting through the struggles early in the year.

“Really I just wasn’t settled in. Didn’t have much confidence in all of my pitches and (I) was trying to throw the perfect pitch, instead of pounding the zone and letting the hitters get themselves out,” said Baumann on what went wrong in the first two starts.

Going into the third week of the season, Cam did not appear in weekend rotation vs Nebraska, his spot was filled by Duncan Davitt. Even going back to 2019, he was a consistent starting pitcher, starting 14 games over the course of the season, so falling out of the rotation was not something he was used to, but he had thrown some games out of the bullpen. I asked Baumann if he had some extra motivation knowing he had to work for his spot back, “Oh 100%,” but he also praised the talent this team has saying, “The great thing about our team…We have so many good players and everybody is pushing each other. If somebody is not in the game playing, they definitely have the talent to play.”

Obviously, as a teammate of Davitt’s, Cam was happy to see Duncan get the start, but Cam also wanted that spot in the starting rotation, and he knew he had to change some things for that to happen. Luckily, the next weekend featured a four-game pod series in Columbus, and he got a chance to show that he was ready to be in the starting rotation again.

I described Cam’s start against Ohio State that weekend, as an audition to get a spot in the next weekend’s three-man rotation, but he said that was not his thought process. “I wasn’t really thinking much (about it). When pitchers think about all the external factors that go into it you don’t pitch well.” Baumann came out and threw seven innings, allowing just a single run on five baserunners, while striking out five Buckeyes. “You really just have to go into it with a clear mind…That’s what I did.”