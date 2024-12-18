Beau Pribula Breakdown: The Portal, Evaluation, Fit

On Tuesday morning, Hawkeye Beacon confirmed that Iowa is involved in the recruitment of Penn State transfer quarterback, Beau Pribula. The backup to Drew Allar the last two seasons, Pribula entered the portal on Sunday.

Whether or not the Kirk Ferentz and staff will get him on campus for a visit or not is still TBD, but there's a non-zero chance that it happens.

Let's dive into what Iowa fans should know about Pribula, IF the Hawkeyes are able to land the dual-threat gunslinger.