The first time that Beau Stephens visited Iowa City, the Class of 2021 offensive lineman says he felt right at home. Today, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Stephens decided to make it official and call the University of Iowa his home for the next four years, giving his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

“I’m committing to the University of Iowa,” Stephens told HawkeyeReport.com. “When I first stepped on campus last summer, I just kind of knew that it felt right. Ever since then, with every offer that I’ve gotten, I’ve always compared them to Iowa. They’ve been my favorite for the longest time.”

A three-star prospect, Stephens chose Iowa over scholarship offers from LSU, Michigan, Kansas State, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, and Louisville. For the Blue Springs, MO native, who made the call to offensive line coach Tim Polasek this morning, the Hawkeyes were the best fit.

"It just felt right," said Stephens. "With Coach Polasek, every time that I talk to him he always gets me fired up, and with Coach Kirk Ferentz, he felt like the right head coach to learn from. Then with Coach Doyle’s strength program, I’m excited to be a part of it."

With an interest in becoming a strength coach someday, Stephens is especially looking forward to working with Doyle in Iowa's weight room for the next four years.

"I’m very passionate about strength and conditioning and nutrition, so I think that was another reason why I wanted to go to Iowa," Stephens said. "Coach Doyle is second to none. I feel like that will be a great person to learn from in the strength and conditioning room."

With his college decision made, Stephens feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders, and looks forward to enjoying the rest of his high school career at Blue Springs.

"It’s really just a relief," said Stephens. "It hasn’t been an easy process, but I feel really great about the decision. I think it’s not just a four-year decision, but a 40-year decision, and I feel really good about it."