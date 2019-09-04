News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 08:58:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines

Jmd8brvnwpki1p0vppbw
Chris Ash comes back to his home state coaching Rutgers on Saturday.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

For the first time in school history, Iowa will host Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights come to Iowa City with a 1-0 record on the season and have hopes to make progress under Head Coach (and native Iowa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}