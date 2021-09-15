Behind Enemy Lines
Kent State comes to Iowa City with a 1-1 record and a very unique offense and defense. The Golden Flashes like to play with tempo and run a play every 15 seconds, if possible, and they have a veter...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news