Whether either team wants to admit to it, the Cy-Hawk game has been circled on the calendar for both the Iowa State and Iowa Women’s Basketball teams since the day the schedule was released. It’s a battle of two top 20 teams and both teams have an All-American on their roster. The Hawkeyes are looking to win on their home floor after dropping the rivalry game on the road last year in Ames.

The Cyclones are 6-1 on the season, including a runner-up finish at the Phil Knight Invitational where they fell to #8 North Carolina in the championship game. They also have picked up decent wins against Northern Iowa, Columbia and Michigan State.

We bring in our friend Connor Ferguson over at CycloneFanatic to help preview the rivalry match-up and give some insight on the Iowa State team.

Q: Iowa State is 6-1 through seven games, what is your evaluation of the teams play to this point?

CONNOR: Right now, I think it'd be safe to say this team has delivered on an A- type of grade. It's just as easy to argue B+, but for the purposes of this - one loss to a top 10 team in a game Iowa State could win isn't a big deal. The collapse on offense and how they allowed UNC to get back into that game are the bigger concerns for this team, but overall, it's been a respectable start.

Q: What has the addition of Stephanie Soares done for this team? Has it changed the way they run the offense compared to last year?

CONNOR: Stephanie Soares has given Iowa State an extra dimension of offense. It hasn't necessarily changed the design. It isn't taking away from the amount of 3-pointers the team will attempt. However, it's giving Iowa State another avenue of attack. Ashley Joens is no longer required to shoulder the entire defensive pressure in the paint, and if someone misses a shot, Soares is usually the tallest player on the floor and has shown she can rebound. It's provided a piece Iowa State has never had.

Q: Monika Czinano is going to be the toughest matchup thus far for Iowa State. Is this kind of a real test to see where Soares stands amongst the top post players?

CONNOR: This will be the toughest test of the season for Soares. There's no doubt about that. It's going to be the battle I'm watching the most - specifically in how well she can block out and rebound, if she can stay out of foul trouble and what Iowa State can do with the advantages of her and Joens in the post. I think if she does those things well and can avoid foul trouble, it will be a massive advantage for Iowa State.

Q: Nyamer Diew and Denae Fritz did not play against Iowa last year due to injuries. What has their return done for the depth of the team and overall play of the team?

CONNOR: Both Denae and Ny are solid pieces that would be looked at like the X-Factor's that might make a big shot in this game. Iowa has a few with the same conditions, but neither has had a true, breakout performance this season. Each of them are solid and Fritz will look to her defense in this game, but don't be surprised if either of them play well.

Q: Lexi Donarski hasn’t shot the ball at her normal level from behind the arc this season. Is there something that you can point to as a reason why?

CONNOR: I think part of that is behind her role on Iowa State's defense and who they've matched up with this season. Only two of Iowa State's seven games came down to the fourth quarter, truly. Donarski will match up with the other team's best player in every game this season - she'll be guarding Clark on Wednesday. I think some of it is there are only so many shots that a team can put up, but in the same vein I don't think they have issues sharing the ball. It's mostly a case of the schedule to this point.

Q: What is a potential weakness that the Cyclones have that could be worrisome going into the game?

CONNOR: In its last two games, Iowa State has gone 9-32 and 9-35 from the 3-point line. I think that is the biggest concern for them coming in, which sounds odd to say. The Cyclones usually don't struggle with shooting, and it very well could just be a coincidence. However, with not slamming the door shut against UNC, and the ways that Iowa State gave up points in that game, I think it can be attributed more simply. If Iowa can capitalize on Iowa State misses and/or get the Cyclones in foul trouble, it very well could swing the game in their favor.

Q: In your opinion, what is the most important match-up on the floor?

CONNOR: Monika Czinano vs Stephanie Soares. Book it. Caitlin Clark will get hers. As will Czinano. I think the players behind the spotlight, for lack of a better term, will be more integral than the big names on Wednesday. The odd angle is between what Soares can do against Czinano and vice versa.

Q: What are the keys to the game for Iowa State?

CONNOR:

1. Stay out of foul trouble - Bill Fennelly echoed this with controlling things Iowa State can control. They've got to keep their options intact.

2. Take advantage of the post with the combo of Joens and Soares.

3. A team-effort on defense



