Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

in other news
Iowa Freshman Quarterback James Resar Moved to Wide Receiver
James Resar has changed positions. The three-star QB that came in as part of the 2024 class will now play wide receiver.
Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself
Iowa's secondary put the clamps on Northwestern in Saturday's return to form, but its appetite for improvement remains.
Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey Upsets #3 Ohio State
Iowa field hockey picked up a huge upset win against #3 Ohio State on Sunday
Sullivan Grateful for Success, Remains Focused on Future
Brendan Sullivan is now Iowa's QB. Though he's excited, he knows he can't rest on his laurels.
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
