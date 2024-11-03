How Iowa Commits Did in Week 10

A day after committing, Nathan McNeil earns player of the week honors for Week 10 (Photo by OnePicFlicks / Josiah Loyola)

Like Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, this time of year feels like the best of times and the worst of times for Iowa commits. Over the next few weeks, some might make their childhood dreams of a state title come true. Others might star in a deep playoff run that they remember forever. At the same time, each week now some commits will see their prep careers come to an end, their dream of a state championship gone forever. That lesson was shown this week. Eight of Iowa's commits advanced to the next round of the playoffs, some thanks to big performances from the commits. At the same time, four of Iowa's commits bowed out of the playoffs, one thanks to a last-second field goal. Here's how they, and Iowa's other commits, performed in Week 10:

Player of the Week

Welcome to the fold, Nathan McNeil. On Friday, McNeil helped Wiregrass Ranch move to 9-0 with a 35-18 victory over River Ridge. McNeil scored two touchdowns in the game. On the first, McNeil stayed patient, cut back, made two defenders miss, and outran the rest for a 14-yard score. On the second, he received a short toss, ran around the right edge, made a man miss, and scampered 23-yards for the score.

Other highlights, including McNeil sprinting thirty plus yards from a dead stop to chase down a defender who recovered a fumble, are here. They're well worth your time. McNeil might be the most fun player to watch in the 2025 class. The highlights help him earn player of the week honors a day after committing to Iowa. Since we've missed most of McNeil's season, here's his stat line on the ground through eight games: 70 carries, 509 yards, nine touchdowns. McNeil is also an impressive receiving threat, as he has 15 receptions for 371 yards and four scores.

Iowa's Other Commits

Carroll rolled to a 48-18 victory over Fort Wayne Northrop in the Sectional Semifinals of the Class 6A Indiana playoffs. Sullivan didn't have to do a ton in the victory. He was 5-of-7 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't have a rushing attempt in the game -- probably because his running backs ran for 397 yards.

Iowa City West advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs with a 21-16 win over Bettendorf. Woods played in the game and caught five passes for 69 yards and ran the ball once for eight yards. He was overshadowed a bit by teammate, and Iowa target, Julian Manson, who had four receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

West Aurora's perfect season continued with a 31-21 victory over Huntley. It is the first time West Aurora has won ten games in a season since 1946. Offensively, Smith had five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards. The touchdown came on a bubble screen, where Smith broke a tackle, stiff-armed an opponent, and broke free for the touchdown.

For a second time this season, Clear Lake fell to Humboldt, this time 13-10 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Meyer had a tough night in the loss, catching just two passes for 24 yards. He was better defensively, with 4.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Clear Lake finished the season 6-4. For the year, Meyer finished with 31 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 34 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks defensively.



Sycamore moved to 10-0 with a 50-8 decimation of Chicago Bulls College Prep (I swear I didn't make that name up, blame Jerry Reinsdorf). Gautcher scored a one-yard touchdown run in the game, but otherwise didn't have to do a ton. Sycamore led at halftime 43-0, and its starters sat the second half.



Oswego continued its perfect season with a 21-7 victory over Waubonsie Valley in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs. Cooney and the Oswego defense were stout again, only surrendering a touchdown in the game's final four minutes.

MacPherson and Loyola Academy are finding their groove, as they easily defeated Belleville East 48-6 in the first round of the Class 8A Illinois playoffs. MacPherson played a big part in the victory, scoring a two-yard rushing touchdown and 12-yard receiving touchdown in the game.

Marist defeated Gleenbrook South 41-14 in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs. The victory earns Marist a second round playoff date with MacPherson and Loyola Academy. The winner could then play Smith and West Aurora in the quarterfinal if the Blackhawks take care of business in the second round.

Waterloo West's great season also came to an end with a 49-14 loss to Johnston in the first round of the 5A playoffs. West finished the season 6-4.

Unfortunately, a third Iowa prep saw his high school season come to an end as well. VanWetzinga and Pleasant Valley fell to Southeast Polk 24-21 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Southeast Polk hit a 26-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. Video of the game, including the kick, is here. PV finished its season 7-3.

It was heartbreak also for Epenesa, as Edwardsville fell to York 37-7 in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs. Edwardsville finished its season 6-4. “Our line did an amazing job," York quarterback Bruno Massel said. "We knew they had a stud [Iowa commit Iose Epenesa] upfront, he’s a great player. We watched a lot of film on him and were able to limit his big plays. That’s how we won.”

The Woodlands defeated Conroe 21-7. Starzyk was perfect on his extra points, but didn't do much else in the victory.

Bishops fell to Santa Fe Christian 24-17 Saturday night.

MICDS rolled McCluer 49-0 in the district quarterfinals. Some highlights from the game are here.

St. Thomas More plays Western New England Sunday afternoon.