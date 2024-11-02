COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Three-Star RB, Nathan McNeil

As he announced on Saturday, 2025 three-star running back Nathan McNeil has committed to Iowa . A product of Wiregrass High School in Tampa, Florida, McNeil is Iowa's lone running back commit in the class.

McNeil chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Rhode Island and Arkansas State, though other Power 4 programs like Iowa State and Michigan State were circling prior to his decision. A breakout senior season landed him on Iowa's radar.

Through eight games this fall, McNeil has taken 70 carries for 509 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Playing a mixture of slot receiver as well, the three-star prospect has caught 15 passes for 371 yards and four scores.

"I think I've been playing well this season," McNeil told me in early October. "I've felt like all the good things like offers were bound to happen. It was just a matter of time."

Even though the Hawkeyes were his first Power 4 offer, McNeil felt as though he had the capabilities to play at that level beforehand.

"I had that expectation since my junior year," he said. "I thought I was a P4 back, and I've just kept grinding for that goal. It felt great knowing all the hard work I put in led to the Power 4 offer I was looking for."