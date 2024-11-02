Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Three-Star RB, Nathan McNeil
As he announced on Saturday, 2025 three-star running back Nathan McNeil has committed to Iowa. A product of Wiregrass High School in Tampa, Florida, McNeil is Iowa's lone running back commit in the class.

Premium subscribers knew of his coming commitment thanks to a Sunday FutureCast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

McNeil chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Rhode Island and Arkansas State, though other Power 4 programs like Iowa State and Michigan State were circling prior to his decision. A breakout senior season landed him on Iowa's radar.

Through eight games this fall, McNeil has taken 70 carries for 509 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Playing a mixture of slot receiver as well, the three-star prospect has caught 15 passes for 371 yards and four scores.

"I think I've been playing well this season," McNeil told me in early October. "I've felt like all the good things like offers were bound to happen. It was just a matter of time."

Even though the Hawkeyes were his first Power 4 offer, McNeil felt as though he had the capabilities to play at that level beforehand.

"I had that expectation since my junior year," he said. "I thought I was a P4 back, and I've just kept grinding for that goal. It felt great knowing all the hard work I put in led to the Power 4 offer I was looking for."

On his visit to campus this weekend, McNeil was able to see Kaleb Johnson play in person for the first time. Johnson's play so far this season was a pull for the newest Iowa commit, even before he was able to see the Big Ten's leading rusher in person.

"Kaleb is having a crazy year," McNeil said. "What sticks out to me is that he played as a true freshman at Iowa. That shows me that the coaches are willing to play freshmen if they're talented enough. The coaches know talent, and Kaleb Johnson is a talent."

Having the opportunity to follow in Johnson's footsteps is a strong pull for McNeil.

"I've been thinking about if a coach would allow me to play early," he said. "To actually get to show that I can play as a true freshman would be cool."

McNeil is now the 15th commit in Iowa's 2025 recruiting class, joining Terrence Smith, Iose Epenesa, Scott Starzyk, Brad Fitzgibbon, Charles Bell, Drew MacPherson, Lucas Allgeyer, Mason Woods, Thomas Meyer, Eli Johnson, Jimmy Sullivan, Carson Cooney, Burke Gautcher, Joey VanWetzinga.

