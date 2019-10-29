Just how good is the Iowa defense?



That's the question being asked during the bye week of assistant coaches Kelvin Bell and Seth Wallace. If you ask them, they will tell you there's still plenty of room for growth for a group that is putting up some very impressive numbers. They also discuss what's gone on at their position groups and they discuss the development



Here's a summary of their comments.



SW: First and foremost, thanks for being here. We really appreciate it. Pleased to be at 6-2 and 3-2 in the league. Pleased to have a bye week right now to get healthy and improve in areas we need to improve and push younger guys forward. Focusing on the next game in front of us, but also taking a step back and looking at things outside of football too.

Q: When you look at CASH, you pulled it early on and now added it again. Why did you re-add and where does it sit going forward?

SW: It's a big part of what we're doing. We'll continue to use it as need be. It was personnel related at the beginning of the year based on lack of depth and personnel issues. Got a little healthier and got to play around with it more. Against Wisconsin, probably not going to see it as much as you did against Purdue, but we'll continue to use it throughout the season.

Q: What are you going to do if Wisconsin lines up 7 OL?

KB: Going to have to get another guy, maybe two guys on the LOS. Q: Can you try to match up bigger bodies at that point? KB: Yeah, you can. If you can do it with your base D, that would be ideal.

Q: Can you talk about what you've seen from Dillon and Jack?

SW: I think we're fortunate to go 2-0 the last 2 weeks and fortunate to get them some experience. Jack had a little bit of a hiccup on the first play, so I didn't want to mess around with where he was at and just went with Dillon.

Q: Do you expect Welch back for Wisconsin?

SW: You would hope so. He's improved each week and heading that direction. Q: Are you surprised at all at where you are ranking wise as a defense after the guys you lost last year?

KB: No, we're not surprised at all. With the style of play we have and the scheme we have, that helps you plug and play better than making wholesale changes.

SW: I agree completely. You look at the consistency defensively going on 20-21 years now, and even short term, the proof is in the stability more so than who is out there. You need good guys out there too, but it's a result of a collective effort regardless of who is in there individually.

Q: Best defense of Kirk Ferentz era statistically right now. Is it that good?

SW: You look back at this past week and it was a shutout, but there's so much more that can be done. There was a lot left out there on Saturday where we could have been better defensively. I don't know that any of us could tell you what the stats are unless we read them in the paper. It's more about how much better can we get and making sure our players understand that.

Q: Does this feel like an elite defense?

KB: No. SW: We see so much better we can be better at. Maybe if we get to that point, we can talk about it.

Q: Playing more OLB against Badgers. What do you tell them when there's a WR across from them like PSU?

SW: Biggest thing is recognizing personnel. There's good players out there and you have to recognize what that does to you fundamentally and where your eyes. We have to play real good collective defense around them knowing that's one of the hot spots with what we do defensively.

Q: Depth evolved up front as season goes on? See that in practice?

KB: Yes, you hit the nail on the head. It's all about practice. If I see it in practice, I can trust to put you out the more. Now we have Brady Reiff back and have Noah Shannon back after he dealt with a stinger, so going to keep pushing it forward.

Q: Chauncey's maturation, handling full load so far?

KB: Yeah, Chauncey is one of the sharpest guys in the rooms. He understands not only where he fits, but where everybody else fits. He's taking advantage of his opportunities and really excited about his development and where he's headed.

Q: Is this defense in that category? Can it get there?

SW: You've got to judge it at the end of the season. There's nothing to put any weight in right now. Just look at the schedule that's left for us. You've got to look at it at the end of the year. Can we tell our guys they're playing well? Yeah, and we share that with them, but we also look at the tape and there's a lot to improve on. I don't think you can call it elite at this point.

KB: I keep the stat line from the 2002 defensive line in my office. Those guys had so many more TFL and sacks.

Q: Sack numbers down, what do you see?

KB: I think it all stems from first and second down. If you're good on first and second down, you get more opportunities on third down.

Q: Colbert has been one constant at LB. Have you seen the progress you want to see?

SW: He's very trusted. There's development that takes place every week. The one thing, and I'd say this about Kristian too, is there is marked improvement every week. That pleases you. Then it's a matter of how much improvement. We're looking for big improvement every week. We're still looking for that, but very pleased with how he's played up to this point.

Q: What has Joe Evans given you?

KB: He moved into the room in the spring and he's got a big head. He's a thick kid that doesn't mind contact. He just wants to find a way to contribute. He just kept working behind Amani and looking for a spark, a change in production, and I just put him in that role. I told him on Monday he's going to get a sack against Northwestern and he proved me right.

Q: What have you guys learned from Phil Parker over the years and what kind of coaching job has he done?

SW: I'd say fantastic. Both of us have learned a lot from him coming up. This system is built for consistency, built from fundamentals. We're fortunate because there's a face for this defense that started here back in '99. Can't find that many other places, maybe only one. KB: He's an intense guy and knows how to get the best out of his players. Our guys feed off that. They have a defensive coordinator that's going to bleed with them, cry with them, and celebrate with them, and that gives them a lot of confidence that we're going to get it done.

Q: How do you develop younger players because you both have a lot of them?

KB: The bye week is something we really work on a lot with more attention to that. They spent the last 8 weeks being on scout team, so it's getting back to Iowa defense. Any opportunity you have in the meeting room, you want to make sure you are engaging them and showing them on film. We'll have a lot of opportunity to do that in bowl practice too. SW: In addition to that, if you look at the way we practice, those offensive guys on scout team that are spending time with us, we get excited when they make a play against our defense. We know what that's doing to us defensively and that's strengthening us. If you keep that competitiveness every week, you see growth there too.

Q: Two freshman that caught our eye were Jestin Jacobs and Logan Lee?

KB: Logan has been scout team defensive player of the week twice this season. That's kind of disappointing because he should probably get it every week, but he's a great student. When we go one on one, he's like a sponge. Everything we talk about, he's listening and taking it to the practice field. He's doing a fantastic job. Can't wait to get him for bowl prep.

SW: With Jestin, it's similar. He's traveled with us every game except the first one. He's been in the hotel with us, which gives him a chance to be around the environment. I see him as close to the fringe right now. Not quite there, but close, so I want him to feel the intensity and the preparation on game day. It will happen. A lot of it has to due with physical growth.

Q: Will he get in there later this season with the four games?

SW: He certainly is. There are a few guys you will probably see get out there down the stretch.

Q: Brents and Merriweather redshirt?

SW: Anybody that is sitting there with 3-4 games, you have to think about it. We don't want to hold guys back in terms of what we're trying to accomplish. Those two are good players, but have to make sure it's the right time too. Might find those guys redshirting.

Q: Seth Benson on special teams. Is he knocking on the door?

SW: Certainly. I would have said the same thing about Doyle and Campbell. Opportunity shows up in different ways. Timing is never right, but you try to take advantage of it. If he gets an opportunity like they did, I have confidence in him.

Q: How do you coach when the defense is leaned on so much like Saturday at Northwestern?



KB: We don't look at it that way. Our goal defensively is to stop the run, eliminate big plays, and create good field position.

SW: The only time we change our tune is if there's a turnover, we need to put the fire out, and that goes back to Norm Parker saying that. Other than that, we're focused on the same things.