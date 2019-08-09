In his first year as Iowa's lead defensive line assistant coach, Kelvin Bell doesn't have a full rebuild of the unit on his hands. What he does have is a solid starting four and the need to build depth heading into the start of the 2019 season. Bell met with the media on Friday and discussed the progress he has seen from his second unit on the defensive line, how impressed he is with A.J. Epenesa, and a couple of pass rush specialists that he has seen flash during fall camp.

