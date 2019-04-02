After three years of learning under the watchful eye on Reese Morgan, Kelvin Bell has taken over the defensive line. As a unit, this group lost all four starters, but that doesn't diminish in the slightest the expectations from Bell this season. He discusses many of the players in this group, led by A.J. Epenesa.



OPENING STATEMENT



Good afternoon gentlemen. First, it's a tremendous honor for Coach Ferentz to call upon me to start where Reese left off.

I can't thank Reese enough not only for the last three years as his assistant defensive line coach, but going back my days as a young coach. I was a young OL coach at Cornell College and sat down with Reese to talk about slide protection on the video.

He's the guy I went to and helped set the foundation. I had no idea that 6-7 years later I'd be back on the staff with him. He's the type of person and coach that I want to be. He's been coaching longer than I am old and that kind of longevity is something I want as well.

I'm in a unique position being an Iowa graduate and former player that's now coaching here. It's special. It's exactly where I want to be. I couldn't think of a better place or better people to be working for than Coach Ferentz and the entire staff here.

Q: A lot of competition here, a lot of DL in the NFL.

KB: Absolutely. Iron sharpens iron. On our wall, we've got our All Big Ten and All American players. I have all of those guys numbers and know all of those guys. There's a standard to uphold. It started long before I got here. It's a tremendous responsibility and it's important to me.

Q: How have Epenesa and Golston developed?

KB: Physically you've got two guys that are really well developed. Now it's a mindset of being an every down player. Then increasing their leadership and bringing the DL group as a whole together.

Q: What kind of stamp do you want to put on this?

KB: There's a standard. We kind of raised it last year with our depth. I'd like to increase that and increase our versatility. Not necessarily think of themselves as DE and DT, but DL that can move around and play as a group. That team mindset is what I want to build and leave my mark.

Q: Maybe not get to 8? Probably not right now?

KB: Honestly, last year during the spring, if you look at 2017 and 2018, you lost Bazata, but we didn't rotate 8 guys before that, so it was about development. Every rep is earned. It's an ongoing process. That's how we can get to 8. There's probably 8 bodies right now, but whether they deserve the reps remains to be seen.

Q: Amani Jones?

KB: It gives our defense a little bit of a different look. It's a little bit of a 3-4. Things happen a lot faster down there close to the ball. But his energy gives us something. He wants to be good. I think of him as an edge defender more than a DE. So far, so good. He's doing everything that I've asked him to do. He wants to play.

Q: Lose 4 starters, but doesn't seem to be a lot of angst. What's your level of concern?

KB: I'm not worried about the talent or experience. Cedrick Lattimore has started, Brady Reiff has played and Chauncey has played. But we need to this group to play together. I remember I was asked last year if the 2018 group was the most talented I'd been around and quite honestly it wasn't, but they played really well together. If we can get this group to that level, we'll be pretty good.

Q; Talking to those guys downstairs, they feel like they have a good connection.

KB: Yeah and it's about more than just practice. You talk about Sam, Parker, Anthony, and Matt, those guys spent a lot of time together, not just in football. If the only time you communicate is when you're here, it's not enough.

Q: Can you coach that?

KB: I think you can foster that. You can create opportunities and hopefully you can catch a spark. There's guys in the group that are good at it. We've got a text group going. That stuff starts now, not in August.

Q: Daviyon Nixon?

KB: Best thing about him is his attitude. Much like Amani, he wants to get better. There's no pushback on doing anything extra to get ready to play because that's what he wants to do. Obviously a physically talented kid. Now just physically getting ready to play and then mentally because he's had some time away.

Q: Noah Shannon?

KB: Yeah, he's another guy. He redshirted last year and spent the entirety of his time on the scout team. Bowl prep and spring ball is reintroducing him to Iowa football. But you've got a hungry kid who wants to be pushed. He's earned the respect of the older guys.

Q: John Waggoner?

KB: I call him Wagon Wheels. To be honest with you, pleasantly surprised. He comes in and doesn't say much, but works hard. He's a sponge and Chauncey and AJ have both taken him under their wing and are teaching him the finer points of playing the position.

Q: Schulte moving back to DL?

KB: Schulte without a doubt was one of the best kids on the scout team. He's the guy that in the room a lot of guys look to even though he hasn't played. He's got the attention to detail and has a leadership role already without even playing. This is his fourth year in the program. I see him right now with a role. He's in the two deeps and rotating with the ones.

Q: Levi Duwa?

KB: Glad to get him back. Recruited him as a DL originally and now getting him back. Tough, Iowa kid. There's a learning curve right now, but glad to have him back.

Q: VanValkenburg?

KB: He was in the transfer portal and reached out via e-mail with his video. I always saved that just in case we'd need to kick the tires a little bit. The film speaks for itself, but then meeting the kid and his family, he fits us and seems like he's been here already. It's refreshing recruiting a kid that's about to graduate from college instead of high school. He doesn't care about the uniforms or anything like that. Just wanted to find a quality graduate program and play football.

Q: How much does it help to have a guy like AJ who is so low maintenance? Doesn't read his press or worry about NFL.

KB: It's refreshing and that's how he handled his recruitment. If you're anything but humble here at Iowa, it will push you out. We don't get that skill set often, but even more rare if finding that skill set with that type of mindset. His dad played here and his godfather is Jared DeVries, so he doesn't want to let anyone down and works hard to make sure that he's not.



Q: Recruiting Iowa kids?



KB: I value it. Might not always have the stars by their name, but they value the Tigerhawk. When they put on our uniforms with the Tigerhawk on their helmet, they feel like Superman. When my high school coach visited here, he said it's easy to see why you never left.



Q: Lost a lot of leadership last year. Is there something as a coach you can do to unlock leadership in others or just has to be natural?

KB: No, I think as a coach, in meetings you give the guys the floor and let them talk and make sure we're all on the same page. I'm talking about AJ Epenesa, Austin Schulte, Dalles Jacobus. Letting those guys take the ropes and others follow their lead.

Q: When did you pick up that Anthony Nelson might have a chance to leave early?



KB: Last spring. I had an inkling last spring. Never brought it up to him because I wanted to him play his best in 2018 without thinking about that. But he's a kid that really developed here and just kept getting better. He's also a really good athlete, which he showed at the combine.