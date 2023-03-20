Brauns is a 6'9", 240-pound center who has spent the last three seasons with the Bruins. This season -- his first as a starter -- he averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game. Brauns shot 58.3 percent from the floor and 68.9 percent from the free-throw line.

According to a source close to the Belmont program, former Iowa City West prep and Belmont center Even Brauns will be transferring to the University of Iowa .

Brauns has not yet publicly announced the transfer, though according to the source, he has informed teammates of his departure.

Likewise, whether Brauns is joining on scholarship has not yet been announced. As the roster stands now, if third-team All-American forward Kris Murray does declare for the 2023 NBA Draft as expected, Iowa will one scholarship free for an incoming transfer.

The rotation of bigs on Iowa's roster in 2023-24 is still to be determined after the departure of third-team All-Big Ten center Filip Rebraca and the question of Murray's pro future still pending. As of now, the Hawkeyes return big men Riley Mulvey and Josh Ogundele for next season, and will add true freshmen Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele to that mix as well.

Brauns joins the Hawkeyes with two years of eligibility remaining.