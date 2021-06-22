Belton embraces the return of normal football routine

Dane Belton says he's not a safety or a corner, but a football player and he likes to make plays on the defensive side of the ball. The junior to be has settled into his role primarily at the Cash position and says Phil Parker was a significant reason for him landing at Iowa.



Belton discusses the experience on the back end of the defense and how that can help to bring along the younger and more inexperienced front four and how the normal routine has returned to Iowa football.

