Ben McCollum and Iowa Hire Josh Sash, Bryston Williams

McCollum coaches with Sash assisting. (Photo by © Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Ben McCollum's staff at Iowa has begun to take shape. The athletic department shared on Tuesday that Josh Sash and Bryston Williams have joined the Iowa men’s basketball coaching staff as assistant coaches. Both follow him from the staff at Drake. Both were integral in McCollum's lone season in Des Moines, as the Bulldogs reached a school-record 31 victories, won the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 67-57 upset win over sixth-seeded Missouri.

Sash is a familiar name in Iowa City, as Josh is the older brother of former two-time first-team All-Big Ten safety, Tyler Sash, who went on to play for the New York Giants. “Josh has been an integral part of our success at Drake,” McCollum said in a statement. “He continues to impress me with his basketball acumen and his ability to be a sounding board for me as he is a former head coach. We’re so excited to have him on our staff." An Oskaloosa, Iowa native, Sash has been a collegiate coach for 22 years, including head coaching stints at Indian Hills Community College (2023-24) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) (2019-20). He also served as an assistant at North Dakota State (2020-2023) and UMKC (2017-19). “I am ecstatic and beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this staff, under the leadership of Coach McCollum,” Sash added. “As a native Iowan and a lifelong Hawkeye, I cannot wait to ‘Fight for Iowa’, while proudly wearing the black and gold. “I look forward to humbly serving this program, as we recruit, develop and mentor young men, that all of us as Hawkeyes, will be proud of. My family and I are so excited to start our journey together in Iowa City.”