Bennett Stirtz Discusses Iowa Commitment, Portal Recruitment

As confirmed by Hawkeye Beacon on Tuesday, Drake point guard Bennett Stirtz is expected to enter the transfer portal and commit to Iowa. Stirtz is following his head coach from Des Moines, Ben McCollum, who was named Iowa's head man on Monday.

Stirtz spoke with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his relationship with McCollum, why loyalty is more important to him than NIL out of the portal, his development as a basketball player and more.

