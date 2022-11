Growing up in South Dakota, Seth Benson knows only one way to play football this time of year and that's out in the cold. This week with temps near zero expected in Minneapolis, Benson is perfectly fine playing outside in the cold, without sleeves.



The senior linebacker discusses what it's like playing outside in the cold, having a fun practice today in the snow, why he expects a lot of family and friends at the game on Saturday, and the challenge to stop the Gophers ground attack.