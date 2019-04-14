Berry talks Iowa interest
The Hawkeyes have made an early push with 2020 point guard Ty Berry. That came initially with an offer and then last fall, the three star guard from Kansas took advantage of the new NCAA rules that...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news