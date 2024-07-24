Beth Goetz discusses the implication of revenue sharing at Iowa -- what that would look like between men's and women's sports, the possibility of cutting programs, creating more scholarships, and more. She also touches on the possibility of Iowa hosting a CFP home game, and what that would mean for Iowa City and the university as a whole.

