IOWA CITY -- On Tuesday afternoon in the Feller Club Room of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Beth Goetz was named the full-time Athletic Director at the University of Iowa. She previously filled the deputy AD and Interim AD roles before the interim tag was removed on January 18. "I'm so honored and truly humbled to be the Henry B., Patricia B. Director of Athletics Chair at the University of Iowa," Goetz said in her opening statement. "While I've been on campus for about 16 months and recognize there is still much to learn, it took me about 10 minutes to figure how truly special being a Hawkeye really is." "To our coaches, staff, campus partners and passionate fanbase, thank you for opening your arms to me. The great tradition, current success and future accomplishments belong to each of you. I will steward that responsibility with an unyielding effort and great pride. The University of Iowa is a world class institution, the Big Ten is the best conference in the country and we have an amazingly talented team."

Since taking over the position, Goetz has ensured that she points to the student-athletes as the focal point of every decision she makes at Iowa. The amount of student-athletes in attendance for her introductory press conference reflected that mission. "To our student athletes -- and it's so touching to see so many of you here with us today -- know that our team will be your biggest champions," she said. "Your well-being will be the guiding force for every decision we make. We have the great privilege and opportunity to touch lives and to support young men and women in pursuit of their dreams and to help shape the future leaders of this great community, state and beyond." She has also pointed to the past and present success of Hawkeye head coaches across the athletic department. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with such an amazing group of coaches," she said. "You can put this group against any other in the country. Lisa Bluder, Kirk Ferentz, Tom Brands, Lisa Cellucci, Fran McCaffery, Rick Heller, Sasha Schmid, Jeff Garbutt, Dave Diianni. I'm sure there are others here, it's hard to see. We have an incredible group of coaches. Their success, their character, the impact that me make on their athletes and the imprint on our institution is second to none." Goetz also addressed the long tenures of several of the coaches at Iowa and how she would work with them. "It's really a privilege to work with these professionals. They know and love and are passionate about the Hawkeyes, but they also are welcoming with open arms," she noted. "It's a little bit about learning how they like to operate, how we can best support that, and making sure they know we're going to do that together. This is a partnership. Their success is our success, and we're going to work as hard as they are each and every day to help their programs reach their goals."

Goetz ensured that she has plans to embrace the future and ever-changing landscape of college athletics as well. "While pursuit of a University of Iowa degree will always be central to this transformational experience, we recognize the system is changing. We will listen to the voices of our athletes and recognize the value that you bring to our strong Iowa brand," she said. "We will prioritize ensuring we are prepared for what is to come tomorrow, use data to drive our decisions, be an engaged partner with our many stakeholders. Let's embrace high expectations, commit to innovation, not be afraid to make a mistake, and enjoy all the special moments and victories that come along the way. Change equals opportunity, and I am confident the Hawks are well-positioned to navigate the shifting college athletics landscape." Goetz spoke more about the ever-evolving landscape of college sports, especially the issue of NIL (name, image, and likeness). "You're partnering with everybody around you, certainly on our campus and in the Big Ten. We have a great relationship with the Swarm collective and within the parameters of the rules the NCAA has right now. That's how NIL needs to operate," Goetz noted. "But we're going to continue to evolve. We want to be ambitious in that space. We want to be creative and nimble and do all that while protecting what is most sacred, which is making sure that these student-athletes are pursuing a degree, will leave here with a degree from the University of Iowa, that they're supported, that their well-being is taken care of, but everything else is going to modernize, and we're going to be ready and prepared and nimble enough to adjust to that."

And she plans to do it for a long time, much like previous athletic directors in Iowa's long history. "The days of people being in positions for 20 years may have passed us by, but there is no place else I would be better suited for and be more passionate about than to continue to lead here at the University of Iowa," Goetz said. "As you all already know, I'm a Midwest kid. I'm from this community. It's felt like home from the moment that I came. I feel like we collectively have the best team in the country. Again, these just amazing coaches, incredible student-athletes and the support across campus." "I don't know what else you would look for that's beyond these walls. I'm excited about my tenure here and certainly look forward to staying as long as President (Barbara) Wilson will have me."