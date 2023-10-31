Beth Goetz Speaks About Decision to Move on From Brian Ferentz
IOWA CITY — On Monday afternoon, Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz released a statement announcing her decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz following the end of the 2023 football season.
Following longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz's regularly scheduled media availability on Tuesday afternoon, Goetz also spoke with gathered reporters.
Though she didn't offer much for details on her personnel decision, she stood by it — and she appears to remain confident in Kirk leading the program moving forward.
"I think the statement speaks for itself," Goetz told the media. "Obviously I had conversation with President (Barbara) Wilson, but we thought it was important to provide clarity and that's what was in the statement."
"We've got an incredibly successful, Hall-of-Fame head coach with a steady hand that is going to be focused on leading this program -- just like Brian is, and the rest of the staff -- towards a successful rest of the season. I know our fans are going to continue to support them in a positive way."
Goetz offered appreciation for the soon-to-be former Hawkeye OC, and affirmed Kirk's assertions that the focus remains on the season at-hand.
"I hope everyone joins me -- all Hawks -- in showing their appreciation to Brian for his commitment and passion," Goetz said. "For what Brian has done as a student athlete, an alum, and as a coach of this program."
"I am 100% confident that -- just like it always has been -- their focus is on the 120 guys in the locker room. That's been unwavering over time, and I guarantee you that's what they're thinking about right now."
Though the interim label is still tagged to her name, Goetz didn't let her current title detract from what she believed was best for the program.
"At the end of the day, in any role we have the chance to serve these young men, coaches and the institutions, you do the best you can with where you are," she said. "And you do that within the role that's been provided to you."
She said didn't let any sort of outside pressure -- from donors, fans, or anyone else -- interfere, either.
"I think anytime you're in these situations, you tune out what's around," Goetz said. "It's our job to evaluate all the information we have. You make the best decision you can at the time for both the short and long term of the program, and that's what you go with."
Looking forward, Goetz says she'll be involved in the future decision of who will fill Brian's role as offensive coordinator, but she maintains her confidence in Kirk Ferentz to make the final call.
"Just like with any of our sports or any of our coaches, we empower our head coaches to make decisions that they think are best in the hiring process," Goetz said. "Of course, administrators are involved in how we engage with them and exchange ideas, but those are decisions we'll leave up to the head coach."