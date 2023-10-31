IOWA CITY — On Monday afternoon, Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz released a statement announcing her decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz following the end of the 2023 football season. Following longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz's regularly scheduled media availability on Tuesday afternoon, Goetz also spoke with gathered reporters. Though she didn't offer much for details on her personnel decision, she stood by it — and she appears to remain confident in Kirk leading the program moving forward. "I think the statement speaks for itself," Goetz told the media. "Obviously I had conversation with President (Barbara) Wilson, but we thought it was important to provide clarity and that's what was in the statement." "We've got an incredibly successful, Hall-of-Fame head coach with a steady hand that is going to be focused on leading this program -- just like Brian is, and the rest of the staff -- towards a successful rest of the season. I know our fans are going to continue to support them in a positive way."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIE9DIEJyaWFuIEZlcmVudHogb2ZmaWNpYWxseSBvdXQgYXQg dGhlIGVuZCBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uLCBwZXIgYSBzdGF0ZW1lbnQgZnJvbSBp bnRlcmltIEFEIEJldGggR29ldHouIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9y WWZvM3g4ZkVOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcllmbzN4OGZFTjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFkYW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1famFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE5MDc1 MTM1MzIyMjAyNTIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Goetz offered appreciation for the soon-to-be former Hawkeye OC, and affirmed Kirk's assertions that the focus remains on the season at-hand.

"I hope everyone joins me -- all Hawks -- in showing their appreciation to Brian for his commitment and passion," Goetz said. "For what Brian has done as a student athlete, an alum, and as a coach of this program." "I am 100% confident that -- just like it always has been -- their focus is on the 120 guys in the locker room. That's been unwavering over time, and I guarantee you that's what they're thinking about right now."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyBhbGwgb2YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNJb3dhPC9hPiBJbnRlcmltIEFEIEJldGggR29ldHrigJlzIGF2 YWlsYWJpbGl0eSBmb2xsb3dpbmcgS2lyayBGZXJlbnR6IHRvZGF5LiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZmt3ak03RTdiWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2Zrd2pNN0U3Ylk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxp b3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RD bG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTk0NDgzODEzNzY5MzAwMzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Though the interim label is still tagged to her name, Goetz didn't let her current title detract from what she believed was best for the program. "At the end of the day, in any role we have the chance to serve these young men, coaches and the institutions, you do the best you can with where you are," she said. "And you do that within the role that's been provided to you." She said didn't let any sort of outside pressure -- from donors, fans, or anyone else -- interfere, either. "I think anytime you're in these situations, you tune out what's around," Goetz said. "It's our job to evaluate all the information we have. You make the best decision you can at the time for both the short and long term of the program, and that's what you go with."

