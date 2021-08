Ladell Betts is in his first year as Iowa's running backs coach. He's fortunate to have an All Big Ten back returning in Tyler Goodson and the junior back is also one of the hardest workers on the team. Betts also talks about veteran back Ivory Kelly-Martin and how he is bouncing back and looking strong coming off his ACL tear in December. Betts shares his experience with a torn ACL and how it impacted him and how he shared that with Kelly-Martin.