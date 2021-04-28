HawkeyeReport - Betts happy to be back in Iowa City

When the Iowa running backs coaching position opened up, Ladell Betts didn't know if he would be a serious candidate, but it worked out and the former Hawkeye player is back in Iowa City.

Betts discusses what went into his family decision to return to Iowa and jumping up to coaching at the college level, if the Iowa run game has changed at all since he was carrying the football, his thoughts on Tyler Goodson and the rest of the Hawkeye running backs, and where he believes his recruiting territory will be once coaches can get back on the road.

Rough quotes from his media session below

Ladell Betts Opening Statement

Thank you. My name is Ladell Betts, running backs coach at the University of Iowa. Might not be a new name for some of you, but a little older, a little less hair. This was a unique opportunity and one I couldn't pass up on. An opportunity to coach at the University I love and coach the position I love which is running back. I first started playing football when I was 11 years old and when I stopped playing I was 31 years old and over the course of those 20 years playing nothing but running back. So as fate would have it, everything has led me back to the University of Iowa where I've inherited a great group of guys, top to bottom, which is a testament to Coach Foster. He's established a great foundation in the running backs room.

Looking at the room, Ivory Kelly-Martin is the elder statesman of the group. I haven't had the chance to work with him on the field yet, but he's been great in the meeting room and helping younger guys. Then Tyler Goodson, tremendously talented back back and great young man. Work ethic matches his talent. Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams working hard, important spring for them as they learn the nuances of the offense and hone in on their fundamentals. Then a late addition for us was Nolan Donald, who came over to us from the receiver position to get more of an opportunity. Those guys have accepted the challenge. I'm pleased with the group and excited about the opportunity.

Q: You were there at the beginning. How can that help you in this new role?



LB: At some point, we're all going to run into adversity. Having been through that here, I can speak to that and know how to handle it. We're recruiting high character individuals, so these guys already know how to deal with that most of the time.

Q: With your NFL career at Washington with Clinton Portis, what did you take away that applies to coaching?

LB: I think one misconception with running back is a lot of people think we just run the ball, but there's a lot of nuance in it and you learn that in the NFL. There's a lot that separates an average back from a good one. That's something I bring from my NFL experience into coaching.

Q: How has the Iowa run game changed from when you were here? Is it easier to teach it having done it?



LB: It actually hasn't changed much. That was one of the first things Brian told me when I got here. Honestly, there's not a lot of different ways to run the ball. You have zone schemes, you have gap schemes, and you have lead schemes, and we do all three. Everything they're doing now is what we were doing when I was here. It's outside zone, inside zone, a few lead concepts and a few gap concepts.

Q: Learning curve in jumping from high school to college?

LB: It's a step up, but it's football. It doesn't change no matter what level, just more detail. Biggest change will be recruiting process and doing that for the first time. But coaching running backs isn't a big change. If I was asked to coach another position, that might be a bigger learning curve.

Q: What's changed in 20 years at Iowa? What feels different and the same?



LB: Biggest difference is aesthetically. There's a lot of new buildings including our football building. When I interviewed, that was the first time I stepped foot in this building. Coach Ferentz has been here 22 years, so not a lot has changed there, but more so aesthetically.

Q: In your bio, you have five daughters and one son. How was that transition and those discussions?

LB: My family is not even here yet. Some of my kids are still in school, so they haven't made the transition yet. We mulled it over for a while, but my wife is my biggest supporter. She said I'd be crazy not to do this so I had her blessing. We did find a house and they'll be making their way up here soon.



Q: How would you describe your coaching philosophy in three words?



LB: Alignment, assignment, and effort. None of those three things require any athletic ability. Preach that to my guys every day.

Q: With Tyler Goodson, All Big Ten back, in what ways has he made strides and can still improve?



LB: He's making strides. It's his first spring ball like everyone in our room except Ivory Kelly-Martin, so it's an important period. When you talk about Tyler, I'm a firm believer in iron sharpens iron. Those guys are all competing and pushing him like they should. I told those guys, I want them to make my job difficult where they are all practicing so hard, it makes it difficult to not get them all on the field.

Q: What are Tyler's superlatives as far as what you see?



LB: Vision and the ability to put action to it. Sometimes people can see it, but body can't make it happen. He has the ability to both.



Q: Do you have a recruiting territory? Is it Florida?

LB: I'll be in Minnesota and down in Florida in the Tampa area and Jacksonville.



Q: Where can Tyler get better to get to next level?

LB: I'd say this for every running back, but it's what can you do to elevate your game and separate yourself from everyone else. A lot of times it's can you catch the ball and can you pass block? Those are two big points of emphasis for him. Catching the ball, running routes, and being multidimensional.

Q: You signed with Iowa under Hayden Fry. What kind of impact did he have on you?



LB: I think one thing I've learned is college football is a lot about relationships and Coach Fry was very charismatic. He made it easy to want to come play for him. He was a relationship guy that would light up a room when he walked in. What I took from him is you've got to know your players and be able to relate to them.

Q: Last summer was a challenging period for this program. What did you think from afar and how connected were you then and since then?



LB: It's a bit unfair to speculate when I wasn't here, but I'll say this. I had an invested interest in what was being said. I assure you this, I wouldn't be standing here if I didn't believe in the direction of this program and believe in Coach Ferentz's leadership.



Q: Why did you get into coaching?

LB: I actually kind of fell into it. When I left the game, I started doing some NFL sponsored camps with Troy Vincent and fell in love with it. It gave me chills just being around the game and helping young men reach their goals and decided to stick with it.

Q: Looking at the backup running backs with Ivory out until August maybe, what about Gavin and Leshon, how are they fitting in? Are they ready?



LB: I would feel comfortable putting them in. They've earned my trust. Gavin is the bigger body, more of a rhythm runner where the more carries he gets the more effective he can be. He's very smart and takes his job seriously. Then Leshon is kind of the life of the room. He makes me laugh every day. He runs hard, runs behind his pads, and is deceptively quick with good feet. I told both of those guys I want them to make my job hard where it's impossible to keep them off the field. Don't make my job easy, make it hard, and they're doing that.