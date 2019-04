Shaun Beyer arrived in Iowa City knowing he would eventually grow into a tight end. The Cedar Rapids prep also arrived the same year as Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. His two teammates are now moving on to the professional ranks and this will be Beyer's time to shine starting this fall. Beyer looks back at this road at Iowa, the up's and downs of last season, his current health status after knee surgery, and much more.