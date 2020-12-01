HawkeyeReport - Beyer shines in senior season

Shaun Beyer had to wait his turn at tight end. The now senior had to stay patient and learn from the likes of George Kittle, who was ahead of him on the depth chart. He then saw fellow classmates Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson rise to become among the best at their position in college football. Beyer is now finally getting his time to shine and he's doing extremely well.

Pro Football Focus rates Beyer as one of the top tight ends in the nation and he's making huge catches, like last weeks one handed grab against Nebraska. Beyer discusses his rise up the depth chart, if he would considering coming back next season, and what he learned from those stars in front of him on the depth chart.

