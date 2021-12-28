Big bowl opportunity for Belton

Iowa couldn't get back to his hometown of Tampa this time around, but Dane Belton is very excited to be playing in Orlando on New Year's Day. The Hawkeye defensive back talks about how he needs upwards of 25 tickets for the game to distribute to family and friends. He is also excited to be able to go see his favorite NBA team, the Orlando Magic, play this week.

Belton also discusses a big decision that he has to make after the bowl game and that's whether or not he will opt to head to the NFL Draft. He discusses the feedback he has been given from the NFL and what Kirk Ferentz shared with him after talking to NFL folks.

