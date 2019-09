The kid from New Jersey had himself a day on Saturday afternoon. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who grew up near the Rutgers campus, caught four passes for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Iowa's 30-0 victory over the Scarlet Knights. Following the win, Smith-Marsette discussed his early touchdown catch of 58 yards from Nate Stanley, the distribution of the ball early in the year, and what it means to him to beat Rutgers.