Big junior day on tap for the Hawkeyes
MORE: 2020 Offer List | 2021 Offer List | Recruiting Board | Scholarship DistributionThe Iowa coaching staff will be hosting their second junior day of the year on Sunday with a big group of visito...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news