Big Man Owen Freeman Puts Together a Bigger Offseason

Owen Freeman at Iowa men's basketball media day. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

IOWA CITY -- Iowa sophomore center Owen Freeman finished last season as the Big Ten's Co-Freshman of the Year. The second-leading scorer and leading rebounder returning from last year isn't resting on his laurels. "The thing about Owen is he's a special young guy in so many different ways, and he is incredibly talented," Fran McCaffery said at Iowa men's basketball media day on Tuesday. "He also recognizes that there's room for growth and wants to get better."

For Freeman, putting on weight to become more effective around the basket was priority number one this offseason. "For him it started in the weight room," McCaffery said. It ended in the dining room. "[I ate] a lot of protein, a lot of carbs, a lot of basically anything," Freeman smiled. "I was just trying to gain as much weight as I could. In this league, it's like a different monster every night. It helps me not get into foul trouble, so I can hold my own on the block." According to Iowa's roster, Freeman went from (a likely generous) 230 pounds as a freshman to 245 pounds entering his sophomore campaign.

In addition to packing more poundage on his frame, Freeman emphasized stepping out further from the basket and getting more reps as a three-point shooter this summer. According to McCaffery, it's been a work in progress with the Moline, Illinois product since Iowa started recruiting him. "I used to tell him even when he was in high school to look for his shot more," McCaffery said. "Flash to the high post, turn and face and shoot it, shoot the foul line jumper. That sets up your shot fake drive. Because he is a shot fake drive, one-dribble dunk guy from there." A year into his college campaign, and the work began to extend beyond the arc. He went as far as to utilize the wisdom of former Hawkeye coaches and hoopers. "I took a lot of time in the offseason just working on my jump shot, whether it was the mid-range or from the three-point line," Freeman said. "I worked a lot with Coach (Kirk) Speraw -- that's who recruited me here. We just focused a lot on my mechanics and being more confident in my jumper." Former Naismith National Player of the Year Luka Garza and Luka's father, Frank imparted some wisdom on Freeman as well. "I got to hang out with him and Frank a lot," Freeman said. "They gave me a lot of tidbits and things about the game. They're just great guys, and to have them in my corner, that's truly awesome."

The work with Speraw, the Garza's and Iowa's staff throughout the offseason culminated in a self-belief that Freeman didn't have before -- at least in his outside jumper. "He got it in this summer," McCaffery said. "You are seeing a dramatic difference because a lot of times it's not necessarily form or technique. It's confidence and knowing that your coach has the confidence in you to shoot the ball." "I'm shooting them a lot in practice and I'm making them, so I'm just becoming more confident in it," Freeman added. "I'm ready to knock down some threes in Carver."