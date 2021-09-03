Big recruiting weekend on tap

MORE: 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board The return of a somewhat normal college football season means game day visits are back on for high school recruits across the country. This weekend as the Hawkeyes host the Indiana Hoosiers on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa coaching staff will also have several key visitors campus including a couple five-star prospects. In this update, we take a closer look at the recruits visiting Iowa City on Saturday, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa will be making the first of his two scheduled game day visits to Iowa this season. This weekend, it will be an unofficial visit for Nwankpa, who plans to return for an official visit on October 9 when the Hawkeyes host Penn State. The top player in the state in the Class of 2022, Nwankpa earned 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process before narrowing it down to seven finalists, which are Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, and Arizona State. Recently, it seems like it has been Iowa, Ohio State, and Notre Dame as the three getting the most attention.

Also in Iowa City this weekend will be Nwankpa's high school teammate and fellow five-star prospect Kadyn Proctor, who is one of the top five recruits in the country in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor visited the Hawkeyes in May, June, and July, and now will be returning for what will be his first game day visit to Kinnick Stadium. Heading into his junior year, Proctor currently holds more than 30 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, and Oregon just to name a few.

Waverly-Shell Rock junior Asa Newsom had a productive summer on the camp circuit that led to scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, and South Dakota. This weekend, the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder will be returning to Iowa City for a game day visit with the Hawkeyes. Newsom, whose older brother plays at Nebraska, is projected at linebacker in college.

Class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams earned an offer at Iowa's camp on June 18 and will be back in town this weekend for a game day visit. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Williams currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, and Toledo, but no doubt will be picking up more now than his sophomore year is underway at Glenbard South High School in Illinois.

Another Class of 2024 prospect traveling to Iowa City from Illinois this weekend will be defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tuerk, whose high school coach is Jon Beutjer, was at the Hawkeye Tailgater in late July which is when the Iowa coaching staff extended a scholarship offer. Currently, Tuerk also holds offers from Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Cincinnati as he begins his sophomore year at Lyons Township.

In-state defensive back Keith Moko verbally committed to UNI on August 1, but continues to hear from the Hawkeyes and will be making a game day visit this weekend to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Newton native remains in the mix for a potential scholarship offer as Iowa evaluates their options at defensive back in the Class of 2022 this fall.

Ankeny tight end Brady McCullough is another in-state prospect the Iowa coaching staff is watching closely this fall and he will be back on campus this weekend as well. In June, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound McCullough had an impressive performance at Iowa's camp, but the coaches wanted to wait to see how he carries his extra weight this season before making a decision on a potential offer.

Class of 2023 in-state tight end Jalyn Thompson was at the Hawkeye Tailgater in late July and will be back on campus this weekend for a game day visit. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior from Dowling Catholic is the son of former Iowa basketball player Rod Thompson and will definitely be a name to watch this season as his recruitment starts to pick up.

Indiana OL/DL Leighton Jones was also at the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and will be returning this weekend for a game day visit. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Jones, who is also an outstanding wrestler, is now mostly receiving interest as an offensive lineman from Iowa. Eastern Kentucky has offered and other schools showing interest including Marshall, Boston College, West Virginia, Purdue, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, and Miami-OH.

Cedar Rapids Washington safety Watts McBride saw his first scholarship offer come from Nebraska this summer after attending their camp. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound McBride also has interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, and Northwestern, among others, and will be on campus Saturday to learn more about the Hawkeyes.