MORE: Offer List | 2020 Recruiting Board | 2021 Recruiting Board With the Hawkeyes hosting Penn State under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night, it will be a huge recruiting weekend for the Iowa coaching staff with upwards of 70 visitors expected to be in town. In this update, we take a look at some of the top names headed to Iowa City this weekend, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Four-star tight end Theo Johnson made his official visit to Iowa in June and will be back for an unofficial visit to watch the game on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Ontario native will be watching the Hawkeyes in person for the second week in a row as he visited Ann Arbor for the Iowa-Michigan game last weekend. Next week, Johnson will be at Penn State, so he will see the Nittany Lions play twice this month as well. Currently, it appears that the three Big Ten schools, plus Georgia where he visited in September, are at the top of Johnson's list as he continues to work his way through the recruiting process. Right now, his last scheduled visit is a trip back to Michigan on October 26 and after that, it will probably be decision time for the highly recruited prospect from Canada with nearly 30 scholarship offers to his name.

Four-star defensive end T.J. Bollers will be back on campus for another game day visit on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bollers, whose father Trevor played at Iowa in the 90's, was last in Iowa City for the game against Rutgers four weeks ago. During Iowa's bye week in September, Bollers had coordinators Phil Parker and Brian Ferentz at his game as the Hawkeyes continue to make him a high priority in the Class of 2021. Currently, Bollers holds 13 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, California, Florida, Kansas State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Washington. This season, he has already visited Vanderbilt, Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Kansas State, and will be making return trips to a couple of those plus a visit to Michigan in November.

Three-star wide receiver Brody Brecht will also be making a return trip to Iowa City this weekend for his second game at Kinnick this season. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Brecht, who grew up a Hawkeye fan, has scholarship offers to play football and baseball at Iowa and is thinking about trying both sports if everything works out. Brecht's latest football offer came from Nebraska after a visit to Lincoln a couple weeks ago as the Huskers joined Iowa, Iowa State, and William & Mary on his list.

Three-star defensive tackle Griffin Liddle was at Iowa's season opener and will be back to watch the Hawkeyes on Saturday night. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Liddle, whose father Josh wrestled at Iowa, has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City since his freshman year at Bettendorf when the coaching staff started recruiting him. Currently, Liddle holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Army.

While he remains verbally committed to Iowa State, in-state linebacker Zach Twedt has been in Iowa City a lot this year, starting with Iowa's camp in June where he earned a scholarship offer, and continuing on through with the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and now his second game day visit of the season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Twedt is waiting until after the season to take a closer look at his recruiting, but it appears the Hawkeyes have put themselves in good position at the moment.

Class of 2021 in-state tight end Thomas Fidone earned his first scholarship offer from Iowa in July and has seen his recruiting take off since then. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound Council Bluffs native now has additional offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, and LSU with more sure to come. Fidone visited for Iowa's home game against Rutgers in September and will be back on campus this weekend along with high school teammate Logan Jones, a Class of 2020 commit for the Hawkeyes.

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Beau Stephens also earned a scholarship offer at July's Hawkeye Tailgater and will be back in town this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Stephens is up to five offers total now as Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri join Iowa on his list. This fall, Stephens plans to visit each of those schools plus Nebraska, Notre Dame, and possibly a couple others as well.

Class of 2021 tight end Jameson Geers has a game of his own to play on Saturday, but will try to make it to Iowa City afterwards if everything goes according to plan. If not, Geers will visit Iowa next weekend instead. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Illinois native has seen his recruiting steadily pick up this fall with scholarship offers now on the table from Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, and Louisville, along with several MAC schools.

Class of 2021 linebacker Bryan Sanborn, whose older brother Jack Sanborn plays at Wisconsin, will be visiting the Hawkeyes again on Saturday. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound Illinois native, Sanborn attended one of Iowa's practices in the spring and remains in contact with linebackers coach Seth Wallace, his lead recruiter. A three-star prospect, Sanborn holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Duke, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, and Toledo.

Georgia cornerback Jordan Hancock is making the trip up to Iowa City on Saturday, which will give him a chance to get his first look at the Hawkeyes and watch former high school teammate Tyler Goodson play. A Class of 2021 prospect, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Hancock currently has scholarship offers from Iowa, Penn State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Central Florida, among others.

While he is just beginning his sophomore year of high school, Class of 2022 cornerback Toriano Pride already has a nice list of scholarship offers that includes Iowa, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Purdue, and Iowa State. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound St. Louis native will be making his second visit to Iowa City on Saturday to watch the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State.

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman earned a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June and will be back in town to get another look at the Hawkeyes this weekend. A 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore at St. Croix Central in Hammond, WI, Hinzman has early offers from Iowa and Wisconsin with more sure to come as he goes through the recruiting process.