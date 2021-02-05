HawkeyeReport - Big Ten adjusts 2021 football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa football schedule has been adjusted for the 2021 season, with opponents remaining as originally announced, but the sequence of opponents changing. That includes the continuation of the season-ending contest against Nebraska being played on Black Friday (Nov. 26). Schedule changes throughout the Big Ten were announced by the conference office Friday.

Iowa’s September schedule does not change, as the Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 4 in Kinnick Stadium against Indiana to kickoff the Big Ten season. Iowa is at Iowa State the following Saturday for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game, before returning home to host Kent State and Colorado State on consecutive weekends.

Iowa travels to Maryland on Oct. 2, with that contest moving from Oct. 23, which now becomes the open date on the Hawkeyes’ schedule. Penn State visits Iowa City on Oct. 9 as originally scheduled. Iowa’s Homecoming contest against Purdue moves from Oct. 30 to Oct. 16. The Hawkeyes close the month with a trip to Wisconsin on Oct. 30.

The final month of the regular season begins with Iowa traveling to Northwestern on Nov. 6. Home dates with Minnesota (Nov. 13) and Illinois (Nov. 20) remain unchanged. The Hawkeyes close the regular season at Nebraska on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. Iowa and the Cornhuskers will be playing on Black Friday for the 11th straight season.

Start times and network television designation for all contests will be announced later. Following is Iowa’s updated 2021 schedule:

#&Sept. 4 Indiana

%Sept. 11 at Iowa State

Sept. 18 Kent State

$Sept. 25 Colorado State

Oct. 2 at Maryland

Oct. 9 Penn State

*Oct. 16 Purdue

Oct. 23 Open

Oct. 30 at Wisconsin

Nov. 6 at Northwestern

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 20 Illinois

Nov. 26 at Nebraska

# - - Varsity Club Day

& - - Fry Fest Weekend

% - - Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

$ - - Family Weekend

* - - Homecoming