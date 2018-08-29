HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa football team will resume its day-after-Thanksgiving meeting with Nebraska beginning in 2022, as the Big Ten Conference announced the entire slate of Big Ten football schedules for 2022-25 on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes will close each of those seasons against the Cornhuskers in the Hy-Vee Heroes Game series, beginning Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have closed each season since 2011 against Nebraska on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but will meet Wisconsin on the final weekend of the regular season in 2020 (home) and 2021 (away).

“We are excited to resume the tradition of the Hy-Vee Heroes Game with Nebraska to close our regular season,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “The Friday game has been well-received on both campuses and the annual recognition of heroes from each state has been a popular program.”

The Hawkeyes will play four conference home games in 2022 and 2024, with five Big Ten contests in Kinnick in 2023 and 2025. Along with its West Division foes, Iowa in 2022 will play Michigan at home and travel to Ohio State and Rutgers. Along with Michigan, Iowa will also host Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

In 2023, Iowa hosts Purdue, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Illinois, while traveling to Wisconsin, Northwestern, Penn State, and Nebraska.

Iowa in 2024 hosts Northwestern, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, while visiting Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota. The 2025 slate includes home games with Ohio State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, and Rutgers, and road trips to Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, and Nebraska.

In addition to the Big Ten schedules, Iowa has agreed to host future nonconference games with Kent State (Sept. 18, 2021), South Dakota State (Sept. 17, 2022), Illinois State (Aug. 31, 2024), and Northern Illinois (Sept. 13, 2025).

Below are Iowa’s future schedules through the 2025 season, with additional nonconference opponents in 2022-25 still to be scheduled:

2019

Aug. 31 Miami, Ohio

Sept. 7 Rutgers

Sept. 14 at Iowa State

Sept. 21 Open

Sept. 28 Middle Tennessee State

Oct. 5 at Michigan

Oct. 12 Penn State

Oct. 19 Purdue (HC)

Oct. 26 at Northwestern

Nov. 2 Open

Nov. 9 at Wisconsin

Nov. 16 Minnesota (FW)

Nov. 23 Illinois

Nov. 29 at Nebraska

2020

Sept. 5 Northern Iowa

Sept. 12 Iowa State

Sept. 19 at Minnesota

Sept. 26 Northern Illinois

Oct. 3 Michigan State

Oct. 10 at Ohio State

Oct. 17 at Penn State

Oct. 24 Northwestern

Nov. 7 at Illinois

Nov. 14 Nebraska

Nov. 21 at Purdue

Nov. 28 Wisconsin

2021

Sept. 4 Indiana

Sept. 11 at Iowa State

Sept. 18 Kent State

Sept. 25 Colorado State

Oct. 2 at Northwestern

Oct. 9 Penn State

Oct. 23 at Maryland

Oct. 30 Purdue

Nov. 6 at Nebraska

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 20 Illinois

Nov. 27 at Wisconsin

2022

* Iowa State

Sept. 17 South Dakota State

Sept. 24 at Minnesota

Oct. 1 Michigan

Oct. 8 at Purdue

Oct. 15 at Ohio State

Oct. 22 Open

Oct. 29 Northwestern

Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Nov. 12 at Illinois

Nov. 19 Wisconsin

Nov. 25 Nebraska

2023

* Iowa State

Sept. 23 Purdue

Sept. 30 at Wisconsin

Oct. 7 Rutgers

Oct. 14 at Northwestern

Oct. 21 Michigan State

Oct. 28 at Penn State

Nov. 4 Minnesota

Nov. 11 Open

Nov. 18 Illinois

Nov. 24 at Nebraska

2024

* Iowa State

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 28 at Purdue

Oct. 5 Northwestern

Oct. 12 at Rutgers

Oct. 19 at Illinois

Oct. 26 Maryland

Nov. 2 at Indiana

Nov. 9 Open

Nov. 16 at Minnesota

Nov. 23 Wisconsin

Nov. 29 Nebraska

2025

* Iowa State

Sept. 13 Northern Illinois

Sept. 20 at Wisconsin

Sept. 27 Ohio State

Oct. 4 Illinois

Oct. 11 Minnesota

Oct. 18 at Northwestern

Oct. 25 at Michigan

Nov. 1 Open

Nov. 8 Purdue

Nov. 15 Open

Nov. 22 Rutgers

Nov. 28 at Nebraska

* Contract to be finalized