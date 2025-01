Over the last two days, Iowa has added the commitments of three offensive linemen in the 2026 class -- Owen Linder, Colin Whitters and Hudson Parliament. Having landed three of the Hawkeyes' top targets in this recruiting cycle, the Iowa staff is on a hot streak.

In Three Thoughts, we'll breakdown how big this is for 2026 quarterback commit Cash Herrera, how the last two days have been massive wins for Tyler Barnes and George Barnett, who could be the next prospect to commit, and more.