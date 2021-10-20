Big Ten Best Bets

The bye week has arrived for the Hawkeyes and that normally means a little extra time to watch some college football.

One of the downsides of covering a college football team is you really don’t get to sit back on a Saturday afternoon, drink a few beers, and watch other games. There might be a few games on in the press box before a 2:30 kickoff or a game could be on after the game you covered is done, but at that point you are just trying to get your work done and get back home.

Of course, that would be on my agenda this weekend. We will be headed to a family wedding, so instead of watching college football, I will be spending time with family, which is just fine. Sometimes you just need a break from the grind of the season.

I will certainly try to find my way to watching a little college football and probably throwing a few bucks on some games to keep me interested.

Speaking of that, before we get to our picks for this week, if you haven’t done so already, hit this link and download the great new app for Iowa residents from Circa Sports. It’s really easy to use and fund and the folks at Circa do a great job with their customer service.

So hit this link and download either the Apple or Android version if the app:

https://www.circasports.com/iowa-app

It was a small schedule last week, but a good result for our picks. We went 4-1 straight up, 4-1 against the spread, and a disappointing 2-3 on the totals.

Here’s where we stand on the season:

STRAIGHT UP: 48-11

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 31-28

OVER/UNDER: 34-25

Now, let’s get to the slate of games in the Big Ten this weekend. Again, all the odds are from our sponsor, Circa Sports.

OHIO STATE AT INDIANA

The Buckeyes are a 20 point favorite with the total set at 60.5

After failing to cover in their first three games, Ohio State has covered the spread in their last three games. They have also gone over the total in four of their six games. Indiana has failed to cover in their last four games and five of their six contests. They have also gone under in their last two games and three of their six games. OHIO STATE 38 INDIANA 17

ILLINOIS AT PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions are 23.5 point favorites with the total set at 46.5

Penn State has covered the spread in four of six games, but failed to do so in two of their last three. They have gone under the total in four of six games, but over in two of the last three. The Illini have gone under the total in six of seven games, including the last five. They have covered the number in three of seven games, but failed to do so in their last two contests. PENN STATE 24 ILLINOIS 10

MARYLAND AT MINNESOTA

The Gophers are 5.5 point favorites with the total set at 54.5

Maryland has is 3-3 against the spread, but they have failed to cover in the last two games. They have gone over the total in three games, including the last two. Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and they have covered their last two. They are 3-3 as far as over/under, but they have gone under in three of the last four games. MINNESOTA 35 MARYLAND 27

NORTHWESTERN AT MICHIGAN

The Wolverines are a 23.5 point favorites with the total set at 51

Northwestern has not covered in four of their six games this season. They are 3-3 to the total, but have gone under the total in two of the last three contests. Michigan has covered the spread in five of six games this season, including their last two. They are 3-3 on totals, but have gone over in three of the last four. MICHIGAN 24 NORTHWESTERN 10

WISCONSIN AT PURDUE

The Badgers are 3 point favorites with the total set at 40.5

Wisconsin has failed to cover the spread in four of their six games, including three of their last four. They have gone under the total in four of the last six contest, including the last two. Purdue has gone under the total in all six games this season. They are 3-3 against the spread, but failed to cover in three of their last four games. WISCONSIN 17 PURDUE 13