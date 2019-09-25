News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 08:39:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten Best Bets

If you are headed to the window this weekend to place your bets, here are my picks.
If you are headed to the window this weekend to place your bets, here are my picks.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

We head into week five of the college football season, but it’s actually the fourth game for the Hawkeyes, who were on a bye last week. Iowa will be wrapping up the non-conference portion of their ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}