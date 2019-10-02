News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 08:05:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten Best Bets

Time to place your bets this week.
Time to place your bets this week.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

If you gamble on sports, you are going to have some bad beats that come your way. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt does a segment on his show every Monday night highlighting some of the worst bad gambling bea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}