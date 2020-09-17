HawkeyeReport - Big Ten football is back: Get 50% off your first year & a free shirt!

With Big Ten football back for 2020, there's no better time to join HawkeyeReport.com.

Right now, we are offering 50% off your first year of an annual $99.95 subscription, plus we'll give you a store credit of up to $28 to select a free t-shirt at BreakingT.com by simply using the promo code: IowaSave50

BreakingT.com codes will be sent to you via email, within seven days of sign up. Make sure you sign-up with a valid email address.