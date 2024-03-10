The 2023-24 Big Ten regular season finished up today, so the only thing left for the Big Ten this season is the Big Ten Tournament. The seeds were chaotic until the final weekend, when the end of the season finally locked teams into their seeds. Iowa's home loss to Illinois on Sunday made them the 7-seed. As the 7-seed, Iowa gets a single-bye and will start Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday. Iowa will face the 10-seed Ohio State (19-12 overall, 9-11 Big Ten) at 5:30 PM CT on Thursday, March 15. BTN will televise the game. This will be the second-straight in which Iowa and Ohio State meet up on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. Last year, Iowa was a 5-seed and fell to the 13-seed Buckeyes in an upset. The Hawkeyes couldn't find their range from deep in that game (4-of-17 from beyond the arc) and struggled with turnovers as well.

Advertisement

Iowa earned a 79-77 win over Ohio State in the only previous meeting between the teams this season. That loss came a bit over a month ago, with Ohio State mired in what became a five-game losing streak. It was a tight game throughout, with Iowa pulling out the win thanks to a 20-point night from Tony Perkins, a 17-0 advantage in transition scoring, and some clutch free throw shooting by Patrick McCaffery. READ MORE: Iowa 79, Ohio State 77: A Redemptive Victory Shortly after that loss, though, Ohio State began to turn its season around. The Buckeyes won six of their final eight games and enter the Big Ten Tournament on a four-game winning streak, which has included victories over some bad teams (Rutgers, Michigan) and some pretty decent ones (Michigan State, Nebraska). The season really began to turn for the Buckeyes after former head coach Chris Holtmann was fired on February 14. Ohio State beat eventual Big Ten regular season champion Purdue in the first game with interim head coach Jake Diebler in charge. The Buckeyes went 5-1 with Diebler in charge down the stretch and enter the Big Ten Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference.