HawkeyeReport - Big Ten releases new football schedule

With the Big Ten moving to conference games only this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new schedule was needed. That was finally released on Wednesday morning with a September 5 start date still intact.

For Iowa, the Hawkeyes kept the same nine conference opponents on their previous schedule with Maryland being the one new addition, which will now be the season opener this year.

New Iowa 2020 Football Schedule

9/5 Maryland

9/12 at Purdue

9/19 at Minnesota

9/26 Nebraska

10/3 Northwestern

10/10 at Illinois

10/17 BYE

10/24 at Penn State

10/31 Michigan State

11/7 BYE

11/14 Wisconsin

11/21 at Ohio State