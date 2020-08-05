HawkeyeReport - Big Ten releases new football schedule

Big Ten releases new football schedule
With the Big Ten moving to conference games only this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new schedule was needed. That was finally released on Wednesday morning with a September 5 start date still intact.
For Iowa, the Hawkeyes kept the same nine conference opponents on their previous schedule with Maryland being the one new addition, which will now be the season opener this year.
New Iowa 2020 Football Schedule
9/5 Maryland
9/12 at Purdue
9/19 at Minnesota
9/26 Nebraska
10/3 Northwestern
10/10 at Illinois
10/17 BYE
10/24 at Penn State
10/31 Michigan State
11/7 BYE
11/14 Wisconsin
11/21 at Ohio State