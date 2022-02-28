Big Ten Wrestling Pre-Seeds Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eight University of Iowa wrestlers were seeded fourth or better when the Big Ten Conference released its tournament pre-seeds for the 2022 Big Ten Championships set for Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Defending Big Ten champions Jaydin Eierman and Alex Marinelli are two of five Hawkeyes entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed. Eierman is No. 2 at 141 pounds and Marinelli is second at 165. They’re joined on the No. 2 line by Austin DeSanto (133), Kaleb Young (157) and Tony Cassioppi (285).

Defending conference tournament champion Michael Kemerer (174) is one of three Hawkeyes seeded fourth. He’s joined by Max Murin at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197. All eight wrestlers seeded fourth or better return to a postseason lineup that won the 2021 Big Ten and 2021 NCAA championships.

Abe Assad, who missed the 2021 postseason but wrestled at 184 when Iowa won the 2020 Big Ten title, returns to the postseason lineup as the No. 5 seed at 184. Freshman Drake Ayala is making his postseason debut as the No. 6 seed at 125.

The Hawkeyes are the two-time defending Big Ten Conference tournament champions. Iowa has 37 conference team titles, more than twice as many as the next school (Illinois, 17). Eierman, Marinelli and Kemerer are defending Big Ten champions. Marinelli is a three-time defending champion seeking to become the eighth Hawkeye in program history to win four conference titles.

The complete tournament brackets and official seeds will be released Friday afternoon following the Big Ten Conference coaches meeting. For more information on the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships visit bigten.org.

Iowa Pre-Seeds | 2022 Big Ten Championships

125 #6 Drake Ayala

133 #2 Austin DeSanto

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman

149 #4 Max Murin

157 #2 Kaleb Young

165 #2 Alex Marinelli

174 #4 Michael Kemerer

184 #6 Abe Assad

197 #4 Jacob Warner

285 #2 Tony Cassioppi





2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships – Pre-Seeds





125 lbs. (10 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Nick Suriano (MI)

2. Drew Hildebrandt (PSU)

3. Eric Barnett (WI)

4. Malik Heinselman (OSU)

5. Devin Schroder (PUR)

6. Drake Ayala (IA)

7. Michael DeAugustino (NU)

8. Patrick McKee (MN)

9. Dylan Shawver (RUT)

10. Justin Cardani (IL)

11. Tristan Lujan (MSU)

12. Jacob Moran (IN)

13. Jeremiah Reno (NEB)

14. Zach Spence (MD)





133 lbs. (10 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Roman Bravo-Young (PSU)

2. Austin DeSanto (IA)

3. Lucas Byrd (IL)

4. RayVon Foley (MSU)

5. Dylan Ragusin (MI)

6. Brock Hudkins (IN)

7. Chris Cannon (NU)

8. Joe Olivieri (RUT)

9. Matt Ramos (PUR)

10. Dominick Serrano (NEB)

11. Kyle Burwick (WI)

12. Jake Gliva (MN)

13. King Sandoval (MD)

14. Dylan Koontz (OSU)





141 lbs. (7 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Nick Lee (PSU)

2. Jaydin Eierman (IA)

3. Sebastian Rivera (RUT)

4. Chad Red (NEB)

5. Jakob Bergeland (MN)

6. Stevan Micic (MI)

7. Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)

8. Joseph Zargo (WI)

9. Dylan Duncan (IL)

10. Frankie Tel Shahar (NU)

11. Parker Filius (PUR)

12. Matt Santos (MSU)

13. Cayden Rooks (IN)

14. Danny Bertoni (MD)





149 lbs. (7 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Sammy Sasso (OSU)

2. Austin Gomez (WI)

3. Ridge Lovett (NEB)

4. Max Murin (IA)

5. Yahya Thomas (NU)

6. Mike Van Brill (RUT)

7. Beau Bartlett (PSU)

8. Christian Kanzler (IL)

9. Graham Rooks (IN)

10. Michael Bockhus (MN)

11. Kanen Storr (MI)

12. Michael North (MD)

13. Payton Omania (MSU)

14. Alex White (PUR)





157 lbs. (7 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Ryan Deakin (NU)

2. Kaleb Young (IA)

3. Will Lewan (MI)

4. Kendall Coleman (PUR)

5. Peyton Robb (NEB)

6. Chase Saldate (MSU)

7. Garrett Model (WI)

8. Robert Kanniard (RUT)

9. Bryce Hepner (OSU)

10. Brady Berge (PSU)

11. Derek Gilcher (IN)

12. Joe Roberts (IL)

13. Lucas Cordio (MD)

14. Sebas Swiggum (MN)





165 lbs. (7 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Carson Kharchla (OSU)

2. Alex Marinelli (IA)

3. Dean Hamiti (WI)

4. Cameron Amine (MI)

5. Caleb Fish (MSU)

6. Dan Braunagel (IL)

7. Hayden Lohrey (PUR)

8. Clayton Wilson (NEB)

9. Cael Carlson (MN)

10. Creighton Edsell (PSU)

11. David Ferrante (NU)

12. Andrew Clark (RUT)

13. Kasper McIntosh (IN)

14. Gaven Bell (MD)





174 lbs. (8 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Carter Starocci (PSU)

2. Logan Massa (MI)

3. Mikey Labriola (NEB)

4. Michael Kemerer (IA)

5. Ethan Smith (OSU)

6. Bailee O’Reilly (MN)

7. Gerit Nijenhuis (PUR)

8. Troy Fisher (NU)

9. Dominic Solic (MD)

10. DJ Shannon (IL)

11. Andrew McNally (WI)

12. Nick South (IN)

13. Connor O’Neill (RUT)

14. Nate Jimenez (MSU)





184 lbs. (12 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Aaron Brooks (PSU)

2. Myles Amine (MI)

3. Kaleb Romero (OSU)

4. Taylor Venz (NEB)

5. Abe Assad (IA)

6. Layne Malczewski (MSU)

7. John Pozanski (RUT)

8. Kyle Cochran (MD)

9. DJ Washington (IN)

10. Isaiah Salazar (MN)

11. Christopher Weiler (WI)

12. Zach Braunagel (IL)

13. Max Lyon (PUR)

14. Jack Jessen (NU)





197 lbs. (11 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Eric Schultz (NEB)

2. Max Dean (PSU)

3. Cameron Caffey (MSU)

4. Jacob Warner (IA)

5. Patrick Bucki (MI)

6. Thomas Penola (PUR)

7. Greg Bulsak (RUT)

8. Braxton Amos (WI)

9. Gavin Hoffman (OSU)

10. Andrew Davison (NU)

11. Jaron Smith (MD)

12. Michial Foy (MN)

13. Nick Willham (IN)

14. Matt Wroblewski (IL)





285 lbs. (9 NCAA Qualifiers)

1. Gable Steveson (MN)

2. Tony Cassioppi (IA)

3. Greg Kerkvliet (PSU)

4. Mason Parris (MI)

5. Lucas Davison (NU)

6. Christian Lance (NEB)

7. Trent Hilger (WI)

8. Tate Orndorff (OSU)

9. Luke Luffman (IL)

10. Jacob Bullock (IN)

11. Michael Woulfe (PUR)

12. Boone McDermott (RUT)

13. Brad Wilton (MSU)

14. Zach Schrader (MD)