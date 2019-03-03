Big time 2021 DT Gabriel Rubio discusses Iowa visit
Big time Class of 2021 defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio returned to Iowa City on Sunday for his third visit with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Rubio, who made the trip with ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news