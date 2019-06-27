In the world of basketball, one person that Billy Taylor can't say no to is Fran McCaffery. They have had a relationship that dates back to when McCaffery was an assistant coach at Notre Dame and Taylor was playing for the Irish. When Iowa had an opening on the coaching staff, McCaffery's first call was to Taylor to ask him to return to Iowa City. Taylor couldn't say no to that opportunity. He discusses his return, why he came back, and what he brings to that table as an assistant coach.

