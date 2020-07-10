HawkeyeReport - Binns named director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Broderick Binns, a former University of Iowa football player who has served on the Hawkeye football staff for the past six years, has been named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for UI Athletics. The announcement was made Friday by Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta.

Binns was named director of player development for Iowa football in April, 2016. A four-year football letterman at Iowa, Binns served on the Iowa coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2014 and 2015, assisting with Hawkeye special teams.

Along with his role with Iowa football, Binns played an instrumental role in spearheading the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce, diversity initiatives for student-athletes, and educational trainings for coaches and staff over the past year. He was named Interim Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August, 2019 when the position was created.

The position within UI Athletics reports to Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services. Binns will be responsible for assisting all Iowa student athletes (with an emphasis on underrepresented students) with making a smooth transition into college life socially, academically, and athletically; the implementation of diversity initiatives for student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and oversight of the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce and Action Plan; ensuring that the strategic goals within the Action Plan are in alignment with campus-wide diversity policies and practices.

“Broderick has been involved in our program as a student-athlete or staff member the past 12 years,” said Barta. “His strong understanding of Hawkeye Athletics and the University of Iowa, combined with his passion for helping student-athletes grow and have a great experience, make him a perfect fit for this position.”

Binns earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in sport and recreation management, both from Iowa.

Binns enjoyed a very successful playing career as a defensive end for the Hawkeyes from 2008-11. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and earned the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense. He was a three-year member of the Iowa Leadership Group during his career.