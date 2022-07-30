Bjorn talks Iowa offer

Since then, Bjorn has seen her recruitment blossom, as she has received offers from Auburn, Oklahoma State, Florida, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Missouri and North Carolina since July 14th. Addison also has offers from Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Xavier, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Michigan, Louisville and Kansas. She has taken visits to Iowa, Louisville, Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State.

Class of 2026 G Addison Bjorn out of Kansas City, Missouri was in Iowa City last month for an unofficial visit and attended the Iowa Elite Camp. She left campus with a scholarship offer from the Hawkeye coaching staff.

Top Spot Basketball ranks the incoming high school freshman as the #24 player in the country for the class of ’26, while her Park Hill South teammate Ava Miles checks in at #21 in the same rankings. Miles also attended the Iowa Elite Camp in June with Bjorn and also received a scholarship offer on her visit.

Nicholas McNeal of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about Bjorn’s game after watching her play in the Run 4 Roses tournament in Louisville with her Della Lamb AAU squad.

“Elegant playmaker who makes an impact in every facet of the game while not being overly aggressive. Has fine-tuned moves to create for herself and teammates while being a smooth shooter and scorer from all levels. Next-level instincts and vision, and she is a phenomenal passer.”

We caught up with the Addison Bjorn recently to discuss her visit to Iowa in June, as well as other parts of her recruitment.

Q: What’s it like playing all summer in tournaments where college coaches are watching most games?

BJORN: It’s really fun to see all of the different schools interested in watching me and my team. It helps motivate me to do my best, but really, I’m just focused on helping my team win.

Q: Your recruitment has blossomed recently and you’re up to 17 offers. That can be difficult to handle for some young players, how do you go about staying focused and not letting those offers affect your play?

BJORN: It gets me excited to see that my hard work is paying off, but it also motivates me because I know I can still be so much better and have lots to work on.

Q: What is next for you as the summer AAU season wraps up?

BJORN: I will be going to the Blue Star 30 Camp in Tampa. After that, I’ll be focused on club soccer during the fall, but still doing some individual basketball training.

Q: You got to visit Iowa City last month, how was your visit and what are your thoughts on the program, facilities, and campus?

BJORN: The visit was awesome. Really enjoyed seeing the campus and facilities. I’d never been to Iowa City and thought downtown was very cool. It was also great to be able to do the Elite Camp in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

BJORN: I really like the staff. They all seem so nice and really care about the players on the team. It’s been great to start building relationships with all of them.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them standout compared to others?

BJORN: I really want it to feel like home. I think being around the coaches and the team you can get a feel for that. I also really want to be able to help my team compete for championships.

Q: Do you have any visits scheduled for this fall?

BJORN: Nothing for sure on the books, but I definitely plan on getting to several campuses. Will probably be back in Iowa City for the Iowa vs Iowa State football game.



