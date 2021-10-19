Black & Gold World Series Recap

Game 1: Black defeats Gold 4-3

The pitching performance from black got them the win in game one, despite a rough start. Ben DeTaeye started on the mound and things got off to a rocky start when Michael Seegers took him deep on the first pitch of the game to make it 1-0 gold.

Things got worse when Brayden Frazier deposited a fly ball over the CF wall. The two-run home run scored Peyton Williams who had singled and gold led 3-0. DeTaeye would tighten things up after, retiring nine of his next ten batters for a four-inning outing.

Black got on the board in the second inning when Gehrig Christensen delivered an RBI single off of gold starter Adam Mazur. Mazur would go three innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Black kept chipping away at the gold lead in the fourth, with an Anthony Mangano double, followed by Brendan Sher reaching on an Andy Nelson throwing error. The error scored Mangano and cut the lead to 3-2. The following inning, Izaya Fullard tied the game with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mangano doubled again, putting black in position to take a late lead. Mitch Wood would come up clutch with an RBI single to score Mangano and give black a 4-3 lead.

Will Christophersen followed DeTaeye out of the bullpen for black and struck out four over three innings of work, while issuing one walk and allowing one hit.

Anthony Mangano led the way for black with two doubles, while Peyton Williams had two singles for gold.

Game 2: Black defeats Gold 10-4

Black jumped on the board right away in game two off of Cam Baumann with a two-run home run courtesy of Tyler Snep. They started off quick in the second inning with a triple from Anthony Mangano, followed by an RBI single from Brendan Sher to extend the lead to 3-0.

Sam Petersen would add on to the lead with an infield single and knock Baumann from the game with 4-0 deficit for gold. Ty Langenberg would come in and settle things down for a little bit, getting through 1.1 innings.

Cade Moss would get gold on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score DJ Heck. Gold would load the bases in the third with Michael Seegers double, Andy Nelson single and Peyton Williams hit by pitch. Keaton Anthony brought in a run with an RBI sacrifice fly, while Will Mulflur cut the lead to 4-3 with an RBI single.

Langenberg went back out for the fourth inning, but things fell apart for him. Brendan Sher led off the inning, hitting a home run just inside the left field foul pole to make it 5-3 black. Langenberg would leave the game with the bases loaded, but Jacob Henderson could not get out of the inning. A Sam Petersen two-run single opened the lead up to 7-3 and an RBI fielder’s choice from Sam Hojnar got it to 8-3.

Back-to-back singles from Ben Tallman and Anthony Mangano pushed things further out of reach for gold team and made it 10-3 black. The six run inning would prove to be the downfall for gold team in game two.

Chas Wheatley was a bright spot for gold, as he retired five of six batters faced over two innings, with Cade Moss throwing out Sam Petersen who had singled off Wheatley.

Dylan Nedved got an extended outing for black, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing no runs and just an infield single, while striking out four. Ben Beutel would come in for the seventh and allow a run, but nailed down the final three outs to give black the 10-4 win.

Sam Petersen led black with three singles, while Brendan Sher and Anthony Mangano each had two hits. Andy Nelson led the way for gold with a double and single, but left the game for an unknown reason in the fourth inning.

World Series MVP: OF Anthony Mangano

Mangano reached base in five of his seven at bats, including two doubles and a triple. He scored three runs for the black team en route to a World Series win and received resounding “MVP” chants from teammate Izaya Fullard during both games.