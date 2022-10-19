Black takes game two
Iowa Baseball fall practice continues on for one more day. Game three of the Black & Gold World Series will be played after the black squad picked up a 4-1 victory in seven innings behind good pitching from Keaton Anthony, Jack Young and Luke Llewellyn.
Black hopped on the scoreboard right away in the first with an RBI double from Sam Hojnar after Sam Petersen led off the game with a walk. Marcus Morgan walked a couple to keep the inning going, but got a flyout to end the inning. Gold had a scoring opportunity with Chase Moseley on third with one out in the bottom of the inning, but an uncommon 6-2-5-3 double play ended the threat.
Black extended their lead to 2-0 in the third on a Sam Petersen RBI single to score Kellen Strohmeyer. Marcus Morgan went 3.0 innings on the day, including a 1-2-3 second inning, but four walks is still something he is trying to limit.
On the other side, Keaton Anthony took the mound and had some walks himself, but he scattered them and was never in a threatening situation over 3.1 innings. Parkland College transfer Jack Young took over and again was pretty solid on the mound. He struck out four over 2.1 innings and has been an underrated performer on the pitching staff this fall. It will be interesting to see how both Anthony and Young are used on the mound this coming season.
Black doubled their lead in the sixth on a Gable Mitchell two-run double and while Brennen Dorighi answered with an RBI single for Gold in the bottom of the inning, they still dropped Game 2 by a score of 4-1. Luke Llewellyn retired the final four batters of the game after allowing the hit and Black forced a decisive Game 3.
Game 3 will be Thursday at Duane Banks Field with first pitch set for 3:15pm.
-Gold Stats-
SS Michael Seegers: 0/1, BB, HBP, R
RF Chase Moseley: 1/3
1B Brennen Dorighi: 1/3, RBI
CF Kyle Huckstorf: 0/2, BB
2B Andy Nelson: 0/3
C Cade Moss: 0/2, BB
DH Mitch Wood: 0/3
LF DJ Heck: 0/2
EH Gehrig Christensen: 0/1, BB
3B Ben Swails: 0/2
P Marcus Morgan: 3.0 INN, 2 ER, 4 H, 2 SO, 4 BB
P Nick Gotilla: 2.1 INN, 2 ER, 4 H, 2 SO, 3 BB
P Jack Whitlock: 0.2 INN, 1 H, 1 SO
P Drew Proskovec: 1.0 INN, 1 SO, 2 BB
-Black Stats-
CF Sam Petersen: 1/2, 2 BB, R, RBI
2B Sam Hojnar: 2/4, 2B, RBI
P Keaton Anthony: 0/3, BB
EH Raider Tello: 1/2, BB, R
EH Coy Sarsfield: 1/1, 2 BB, R
SS Gable Mitchell: 1/3, 2B, 2 RBI
3B Ben Wilmes: 0/3
RF Brayden Frazier: 1/2, BB
1B Blake Guerin: 0/3
C Ben Tallman: 1/1, BB
LF Kellen Strohmeyer: 1/2, BB
P Keaton Anthony: 3.1 INN, 1 H, 3 SO, 3 BB, HBP
P Jack Young: 2.1 INN, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 SO, 1 BB
P Luke Llewellyn: 1.1 INN, 1 H, 1 SO