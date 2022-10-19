Iowa Baseball fall practice continues on for one more day. Game three of the Black & Gold World Series will be played after the black squad picked up a 4-1 victory in seven innings behind good pitching from Keaton Anthony, Jack Young and Luke Llewellyn.

Black hopped on the scoreboard right away in the first with an RBI double from Sam Hojnar after Sam Petersen led off the game with a walk. Marcus Morgan walked a couple to keep the inning going, but got a flyout to end the inning. Gold had a scoring opportunity with Chase Moseley on third with one out in the bottom of the inning, but an uncommon 6-2-5-3 double play ended the threat.

Black extended their lead to 2-0 in the third on a Sam Petersen RBI single to score Kellen Strohmeyer. Marcus Morgan went 3.0 innings on the day, including a 1-2-3 second inning, but four walks is still something he is trying to limit.



