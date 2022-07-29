Bluder enjoying summer practice sessions

When the season tips off in November, it will be the beginning of Coach Lisa Bluder’s 23rd season as head coach of the Hawkeyes. She hit the 800-career win mark last season and led the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten regular season and tournament title.

Bluder met with the media today to discuss various topics, including the importance of summer practices, depth at the center position, as well as the new Swarm Collective and a focus of rebounding the ball this coming season.



